Safe Bars Training Program Set For May 22nd In Lake Ozark

Bridging the gap between protecting someone from becoming a victim of sexual assault or harassment and the person actually becoming a victim…the main purpose behind a program called Safe Bars.

The Safe Bars training program is presented in conjunction between the Sexual Assault Prevention Partnership and the local Citizens Against Domestic Violence.

Danielle Brandt says the active bystander training is intended for any restaurant or bar employees or owners by arming them with the knowledge needed to recognize and to potentially safely de-escalate different situations.

“A lot of it is education, just giving my staff or staff we train at different restaurants and other entities of the Lake, the tools to you know…see something, say something….and the confidence for me, it’s a big one. The confidence to address the issues, that you know, may come up.”

The next round of Safe Bar training in the lake area is Wednesday, the 22nd, from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm at the Resort at Lake of the Ozarks. More information is available on the C-A-D-V’s website.