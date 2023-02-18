Homicide Investigation Underway In Camden County

A homicide investigation is underway after a man is found dead in his Camden County Home.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a call came in Thursday about a man found unresponsive in a residence south of Camdenton.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived at the scene and located 62-year-old Thomas Gifford deceased, laying on the floor.

Following a conversation with the reporting party, the Sheriff’s Office received the approval for a search warrant to search the home and discovered evidence leading them to believe it to be a suspicious death.

No further details have been released at this time…we’ll continue to follow the story and give you the latest as it comes in.

***release***

Thursday afternoon, 02-16-23, at approximately 3:30 pm, Camden County Communications received a call of a male subject unresponsive in his home South of Camdenton. Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Emergency Medical Technicians from Mercy Ambulance Service and personnel from Mid County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, on scene personnel located a deceased male laying on the floor of the residence. On scene personnel then secured the area and notified on duty Camden County detectives.

Detectives spoke with the reporting party, a friend of the deceased who had not heard from him in several days. Detectives then applied for and were granted a search warrant from the Associate Court of Camden County.

During the service of the search warrant, detectives discovered evidence of a suspicious death and are currently investigating it as a homicide. The next of kin has been notified and the deceased male is identified as 62-year-old Thomas E Gifford.

Additional information will be released when appropriate.