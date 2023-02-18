Four Arrested After Drugs Found In Eldon Home

Four people are facing felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in Eldon earlier this week.

According to the Eldon Police Department, the Miller County Sheriff’s office working with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force searched a home on North Godfrey.

There they found several items including suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested at the scene were David and Amy Ruiz, along with Trevor and Tyler Tompkins.

All defendants are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

On February 15th, 2023 the Eldon Police Department and Miller County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force in the service of a Search Warrant at 301 North Godfrey, in Eldon Missouri within Miller County. Items seized at the home are suspected to be Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia for use of Methamphetamine.

The results of the Search Warrant are as follows:

Defendant #1, David A Ruiz: Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class D Felony.

Defendant #2, Amy Ruiz: Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class D Felony.

Defendant #3, Tyler M. Tompkins: Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class D Felony.

Defendant #4, Trevor R. Tompkins: Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class D Felony.

All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An arrest is not evidence of guilt.