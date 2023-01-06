Horse Trailer Tips Over During Monday’s Storms

The Highway Patrol says it responded to several minor traffic mishaps at the height of the Monday night storms that passed through the area.

One that stands out though involved a trailer truck that was carrying a pair of horses when it tipped onto its side on Highway 54 near Route Y in Camden County.

In a social media post which includes some photos of the scene troopers said the driver and sole human occupant of the truck was not injured, and the horses appeared to suffer minor injuries.

They say the two were immediately transported to a local veterinarian to be checked out.