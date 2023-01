Osage Beach City Board meetings are normally the first and third THURSDAYS of a month, but because of a scheduling issue the first such meeting of the new year will be TONIGHT.

And among the agenda items will be continued discussion and possible action on a measure to levy a tax on recreational cannabis sales in the city.

The meeting starts at 6 at Osage Beach City Hall and you can attend via TV as it will be broadcast on KRMS TV 32.