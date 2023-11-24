Horseshoe Bend Area Home Destroyed by Early-Morning Rekindle

A Horseshoe Bend area home is a total loss after fire personnel responded twice to the location on Spring Green Circle.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr says the initial call was received just before 8:30 Thanksgiving night and, upon arrival, heavy fire was discovered coming from the back of the house. An aggressive attack was initiated and the blaze knocked down and out with the help of several area departments with no injuries reported.

A second alarm was then received to the same location right before 3:30 Friday morning after a rekindle likely caused by a drastic change in the windspeed and direction. The second call resulted in a total loss of the residence.

No cause of the fire was released.

Providing mutual aid for the initial call were personnel from Miller County 911, Miller County Ambulance District, Rocky Mount FPD, Moreau FPD, Eldon Fire, Osage Beach FPD, Sunrise Beach FPD, and Mid-County FPD.