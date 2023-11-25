Small Business Saturday Promotes Shopping Locally for the Holidays

Now that Black Friday has come and gone, the focus of holiday shopping now falls on those businesses often referred to as the “moms and pops” and privately-owned ventures around the local area.

“Small Business Saturday” was a concept created in 2010 by American Express as a response to the recession and dominance of big retailers…a day to support those local and independent businesses during the holiday season.

Although the official observance of the day is this weekend, lake area chambers of commerce are urging lake area residents to share some of that financial love all year long and not just the one day of the year.

“Small Business Saturday” takes on place the Saturday after Thanksgiving between Black Friday and Cyber Monday which are two of the biggest shopping days of the year.