The HUB E-Night scheduled for April 7th will showcase successful female entrepreneurs and more!

The HUB Lake of the Ozarks Virtual Business Incubator will hold its next E-Nite (Entrepreneur Nite) at the Hive by Honey Creek, 121 West Commercial Street in Downtown Lebanon, on Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The social E-Nite events are held throughout the year to showcase entrepreneurs in Laclede, Camden, Miller and Morgan counties while also providing regional networking opportunities.

“We are excited to have the April E-Nite hosted at the Hive by Honey Creek and Downtown Lebanon,” said Mitch Shields, HUB board chairman. “This edition of E-Nite will feature successful female entrepreneurs who will share their amazing stories for all in attendance.”

HUB board members will open the evening with an overview of the organization and its upcoming plans for 2022 and beyond. Following the HUB overview, three special guest speakers will address attendees.

Jamie Johansen and Joanna Wilkinson, owners of the Hive by Honey Creek, will share their personal experiences as business leaders in addition to details on what the future holds for their newly opened facility. Cynthia Coffman, executive director of the Lebanon Downtown Business District, will also offer her insight on progress made in Downtown Lebanon as well as provide her own personal history in public service and other professional career fields.

The HUB offers formal and informal learning opportunities and connects entrepreneurs to local resources and related support services. Its website – www.HUBLakeoftheOzarks.com – offers numerous resources in a virtual format.

“Some entrepreneurs may find all they need at the website,” said Shields. “Others may need additional support from HUB board members and resource partners. Our goal is to provide support in whatever capacity is most convenient to the entrepreneur.”

The HUB is governed by a board of directors representing all four participating counties. Laclede County is represented on the board by Laclede Electric Cooperative Corporation’s Byron Dudley and Brian Thompson from Lebanon Regional Economic Development, Inc.

For more information about The HUB please visit www.HubLakeoftheOzarks.com or call (573) 346-2227.