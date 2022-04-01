News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Devore Guilty on All Counts

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 1, 2022

Guilty on all counts…Jesse Devore, the former janitor for the Camdenton R3 School District, was convicted today (Friday) on six counts of sexual misconduct. Devore had been charged with inappropriately touching and exposing himself to students at Oak Ridge Elementary, back in 2019, and for similar incidents in the parking lot and bathroom of the Camdenton Walmart back in 2013 and 2015. The trial, in Laclede County on a change of venue, came to an end with testimony on Thursday followed by closing arguments and jury deliberations on Friday. The final phase of the case will be sentencing which is expected to happen at a later date.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News

Drug Raid Nets One in Camden County

Mar 31, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Guns, Drugs and Cash Seized in Laclede County Traffic Stop, One Arrested

Mar 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Featured Stories Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Adds Tesla Model 3 to Police Fleet

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Devore Guilty on All Counts

Apr 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Drug Raid Nets One in Camden County

Mar 31, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
State News

MO Attorney General Introduces ‘Student First Initiative’

Mar 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Guns, Drugs and Cash Seized in Laclede County Traffic Stop, One Arrested

Mar 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com