Guilty on all counts…Jesse Devore, the former janitor for the Camdenton R3 School District, was convicted today (Friday) on six counts of sexual misconduct. Devore had been charged with inappropriately touching and exposing himself to students at Oak Ridge Elementary, back in 2019, and for similar incidents in the parking lot and bathroom of the Camdenton Walmart back in 2013 and 2015. The trial, in Laclede County on a change of venue, came to an end with testimony on Thursday followed by closing arguments and jury deliberations on Friday. The final phase of the case will be sentencing which is expected to happen at a later date.

