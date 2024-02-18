fbpx

Jury Convicts Jeff City Man Of Armed Robbery From 2023

It took a jury in federal court just two-and-a-half hours on Thursday to convict a Jefferson City man of an armed robbery of a credit union in January of last year.

It had been alleged that 29-year-old Tre Joseph Connor entered the River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard brandishing a 9-millimeter pistol ordering the vault to be opened before getting away with more than $117,000.

Investigators used security camera footage to identify Connor who could be sentenced to a minimum of seven years ranging up to life in prison, both without parole.

A presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office has been ordered.

Reporter Mike Anthony