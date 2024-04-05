fbpx

Hunt Continues For Eldon Man Wanted For Dangerous High Speed Chase Through Osage Beach

Authorities in the lake area are on the look out for an Eldon man who led a pursuit which came to an end off Passover Road before the suspect was able to get away on foot into a wooded area.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges Justin Hartwick was in a stolen truck ramming vehicles in the Eldon area.

The suspect vehicle was then spotted along Route-W on the Northshore before heading westbound on highway-54 at speeds 120-plus miles-per-hour.

Hartwick also allegedly stopped at one point on the Osage Beach Parkway in what was believed to be an effort to get hit from behind before knocking down a street light and continuing to Formula Drive where he abandoned the vehicle and got away.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hartwick should contact local authorities.

Reporter Mike Anthony