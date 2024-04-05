Hunt Continues For Eldon Man Wanted For Dangerous High Speed Chase Through Osage Beach

Authorities in the lake area are on the look out for an Eldon man who led a pursuit which came to an end off Passover Road before the suspect was able to get away on foot into a wooded area.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges Justin Hartwick was in a stolen truck ramming vehicles in the Eldon area.

The suspect vehicle was then spotted along Route-W on the Northshore before heading westbound on highway-54 at speeds 120-plus miles-per-hour.

Hartwick also allegedly stopped at one point on the Osage Beach Parkway in what was believed to be an effort to get hit from behind before knocking down a street light and continuing to Formula Drive where he abandoned the vehicle and got away.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hartwick should contact local authorities.