Mid-County Fire Reports 61 Calls Over Past Week Including Several Brush Fires

A busy week ending this past Sunday for the Mid-County Fire District which responded to 61 calls.

Chief Scott Frandsen says, other than 30 medical calls, personnel also responded to 17 brush fires and one structure fire, four traffic accidents and eight false alarms.

Chief Frandsen also says, with the weather received over the past couple days, there should be a reduction in those types of calls.

However, that’ll probably be short-lived with the current forecast and you are still encouraged to call your local fire district before doing any kind of open burning.