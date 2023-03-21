HWP Makes 6 Arrests, 5 Alcohol-Related, Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in the Lake Area

The highway patrol reports six arrests over the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in the lake area…all but one for suspected DWI’s.

According to the highway patrol, four of the five drivers pulled over for DWI were released on summons including the one clocked at 92 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour speed zone.

The other arrest was for an individual who skipped court on a misdemeanor in Audrain County.

Four of the highway patrol arrests this past weekend in the lake area happened in Miller County with one each reported in Camden and Benton counties.