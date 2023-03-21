Camdenton School Resource Officers See 100 Calls In February

The Camdenton Police Department’s School Resource officer Program remains busy with over 100 calls for service during the last month alone.

That’s according to CPD Chief Jeffrey Beauchamp who says, in his report to the board of aldermen, that S-R-O’s responded to 38 criminal and 24 non-criminal violations to along with 35 incidents involving behavior, two traffic-related violations and assisting three other agencies with investigations involving students.

The Camdenton S-R-O’s also assisted with seven emergency preparedness drills for the month.