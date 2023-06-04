HWP Makes Numerous Arrests On Saturday Alone Across The Lake Area

It’s been an unusually busy weekend for the Highway Patrol across the Lake area.

On Saturday alone, there were 5 arrests within the area and 2 arrests outside the area, those involving lake residents.

In Camden County troopers arrested 27-year-old Ethan Butler of Camdenton for DWI and 28-year-old Denis Popov of Boyd, Texas for BWI.

In Miller County troopers arrested 44-year-old Jeslyn Schillinger from Ulman for DWI.

In Laclede County troopers arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Heisz of Lebanon for violating a protection order and 35-year-old Timothy Stinnett, also of Lebanon, for a felony DWI and driving while revoked.

Two Brumley residents were also arrested outside of the Lake area…they include 36-year-old Brent Whittle, who was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and 30-year-old Raelyn Koenigsfeld, for being in possession of drugs.

Both of those arrests took place in Callaway County.