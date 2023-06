A California, Missouri man is dead after a crash on Highway 5.

According to the Highway Patrol, 41-year-old John Lucas was traveling south along Highway 5 near Richard BLVD on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, when he traveled over the right side of the road and overturned.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first fatality for June and the 20th for 2023 in Troop F.