Mizzou SEC Media Days Show Team Is Excited But Humble

Well SEC media days came and went last week.

The Missouri Tigers carrying a ton of expectations into the upcoming year…..According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz for a team that will probably be ranked in the preseason top 10, those expectations won’t change how he and his players go about their business.

“Number one core value for us is always compete to do it better than it’s ever been done before. So our mentality every single week is to always compete. And it really is not about anybody else except our own internal drive and expectations to be the very best that we can be. And in this league, if you don’t, you’re gonna get embarrassed in a hurry.”

A player that goes about his business in a very humble way is one Brady Cook. He’s had to earn everything he’s received at Mizzou. Coach Drink believes Brady Cook primed for a big year.

“He’s very detailed and meticulous in his preparation. He spent a better part of an hour every single day

in his routine right now. Watching film, studying for the upcoming season. He’s gritty. There’s no question about how mentally tough he is and how he’s willing to block out the external noise.”

Cook brings with him a ton of intangibles, a ton of experience, and maybe the country’s best wide receiver group led by Luther Burden.