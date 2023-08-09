HWP Report From Over The Weekend Shows Four Arrests

The highway patrol reports four arrests from over the weekend in the lake area…all but one alcohol-related.

Included in the arrests: a 37-year-old man from Lebanon was taken in in Camden County for alleged felony DWI-chronic offender while a 67-year-old Deepwater man was taken in in Benton County for alleged felony DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

The other alleged drunk driver, a 25-year-old woman from Lake Ozark, was arrested in Camden County…all three were released with future court dates.

The fourth arrest involved a 19-year-old from Lake Ozark on a failure to appear warrant…he was released after posting a bond.