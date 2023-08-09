Camden Commission Sets Deadline For Commissions On County Mural

As first reported earlier last week on KRMS News, the Camden County Commission is putting the call out to those with a creative streak for a little help in designing a mural to serve as a backdrop for future meetings in the administration building.

About the only stipulation the commission is insisting on is that the design includes the words “In God We Trust.”

All designs, whether from a grade school student or ranging to an aspiring artist of advanced years, need to be submitted to the commission office by 9-AM on Tuesday, the 29th of this month.

The commission plans to vote on the design to be immortalized in the courthouse on that day.