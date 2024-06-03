HWP Reporting 7 Arrests Over The Weekend Across The Lake Area

The highway patrol reports seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

Two people were taken in for possession of meth, another two for DWI, two for having outstanding warrants and one for domestic assault.

Four of the arrests happened in Camden County, two in Morgan County and one in Miller County.

The highway patrol also reported two motorcycle accidents…one each in Miller and Morgan counties.

The drivers of both suffered minor injuries.

And, as far as on the water, there were no incidents reported by the highway patrol.