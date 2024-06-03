Bear Sightings On The Rise Across The Lake Region

With black bear sightings becoming more frequent around the lake area, residents are being cautioned to just enjoy the moment and let them roam around and do their thing.

“Cover up your trash, if there is food or something….they’ll get into your trash, and you’ll have a lot of trash to clean up. And once they know there’s food there, they’ll keep coming back,” says Camden County Conservation Agent Peyton Emery.

He tells KRMS News that one of the worst things you can do is to offer a wandering bear a free meal but not to worry…they really aren’t interested in going after you, “As far as little dogs, or people…just safety wise…bear’s don’t attack people like people think. They’ve got to be really really really hungry, and even then they’ll try to go after something else that’s easier.”

Typical black bears in the lake area could be different colors and will generally get up to about 250 or 300 pounds depending on the time of year.

If you experience a black bear sighting, you are asked to contact the conservation department for tracking purposes.