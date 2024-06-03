Big Money On The Table For Projects Across Osage Beach At Next BOA Meeting

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is expected to consider opening the city coffers to the tune of more than $1.7-million for various projects and purchases during the next board of aldermen meeting.

The majority of that 1.7-million…a little under 1.1-million…is expected to be approved in a second reading for the Osage Beach Road Improvement Project.

Other projected expenditures which will be first read include: about $500-thousand for the Osage Beach Parkway Extension Project, $85-thousand for new computer equipment and $35-thousand for the purchase of equipment for new police vehicles.

The board is also expected to put its final stamp of approval on the hiring of Jeff Hooker as the new City Administrator.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, on Thursday, begins at 5:30.