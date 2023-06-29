HWP Reports 3 Additional Arrests In Camden County For This Week

The highway patrol reports at least three more arrests in Camden County.

23-year-old Brian Rice, of St. Louis, and 20-year-old Clarissa Escoffier, of Climax Springs, were both arrested just after 9:30 Wednesday night.

Rice faces a pending felony charge of possessing a controlled substance while Escoffier faces pending charges of DWI-drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and traffic-related offenses.

They were both released.

Also arrested by the highway patrol Wednesday night in Camden County was 61-year-old Roger Henson of Warsaw.

Henson faces a DWI-persistent offender charge and had also been wanted on a felony warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas.

Henson is being held without bond.