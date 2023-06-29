Thu. Jun 29th, 2023

 

HWP Reports 3 Additional Arrests In Camden County For This Week

All News Crime Front Page News Thursday, June 29th, 2023

The highway patrol reports at least three more arrests in Camden County.

23-year-old Brian Rice, of St. Louis, and 20-year-old Clarissa Escoffier, of Climax Springs, were both arrested just after 9:30 Wednesday night.

Rice faces a pending felony charge of possessing a controlled substance while Escoffier faces pending charges of DWI-drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and traffic-related offenses.

They were both released.

Also arrested by the highway patrol Wednesday night in Camden County was 61-year-old Roger Henson of Warsaw.

Henson faces a DWI-persistent offender charge and had also been wanted on a felony warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas.

Henson is being held without bond.

All News Crime Front Page News Thursday, June 29th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com