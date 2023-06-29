Lebanon Fire District Asking Residents For Caution When Using Fireworks Near Hay Bails

A warning across the show me state to be extremely careful in the use of fireworks.

Many areas are under severe drought warnings, and with all the dry grass one spark could ignite a fire that would destroy the grass and necessary forage for raising livestock.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider reminds everyone to be especially cautious when using fireworks…

If you’re responsible for causing a fire, you could end up paying for it.

Bales of hay cost around 13 dollars, and a round bale costs between 80 to a hundred dollars.