The highway patrol reports three arrests over the weekend in the lake area.

A 37-year-old man from Camdenton was arrested for DWI in Camden County, a 36-year-old Columbia man was arrested for DWI in Miller County and a 21-year-old man from Versailles was arrested in Morgan County on a Miller County warrant for failing to appear on a charge of not wearing a seat belt.

No further information is available at this time.