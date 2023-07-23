HWY Patrol Releases Latest Crash & Arrest Report Numbers At Halfway Point Of The Year

With a little more than five months remaining in the year, the highway patrol reports staying busy on lake area roadways.

As this weekend began, the patrol reported a combined total of 186 traffic accidents covered in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties…60 in Morgan, 55 in Camden, 36 in Benton and 35 in Miller.

Unfortunately, those accidents also accounted for 14 fatalities so far in the lake area…four each in Camden, Miller and Morgan with the other two in Benton County.

On the water…the patrol reports 19 incidents to date on lake area waterways.

As this weekend began, the patrol reported that 16 of the incidents happened in Camden County with one incident each in Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.

Those incidents resulted in 23 injuries and, unfortunately, three fatalities…all three being drownings in Camden County…the latest on July 4th involving a 6-year-old boy who jumped onto a lily pad before going under the water and not re-surfacing.