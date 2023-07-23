Residents In Osage Beach Can Continue To Use Grills On Decks As OBFD Works Towards Solution For Ordinance

Those wanting to use open-flame cooking devices at multi-family dwellings within the Osage Beach Fire District have, at least, a temporary reprieve before the fire district’s board of directors will consider an ordinance to ban those devices.

“We understand it’s a difficult issue and we’ll take it up again next month” says Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi.

He tells KRMS News while the official public comment period has come to an end, the district will still look at other comments to come in on the issue and that other alternatives to the ordinance will still be considered.

“We’re consulting with some fire protection engineers to see if we can come up with a good solution, or the board may just go ahead and adopt that particular code.”

The Osage Beach Fire District Board of Director’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 17th.