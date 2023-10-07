Hydrants In Southwestern Camden County Nearly Ready For Use

Patrons in the Southwest Camden County Fire District are getting closer to almost two dozen new fire hydrants officially being placed into service.

Chief Mike Hufferd says that personnel have been hooking up to the hydrants to clear debris and make sure that water pressure is adequate to fill the trucks when needed for a fire.

Hufferd also says, when the hydrants are given the all-clear to start being used, it will alleviate, in some cases, having to shuttle water into a scene.

“The only access we had before was either lake water or using directly out of the district water towers. And sometimes they wasn’t available either. And we got some creeks and streams that we had used in the past. So hopefully with this new hydrants in the area, it’ll help reduce all those problems.”

The hydrants were made available due to a grant received by the Camden County Public Water Supply District.