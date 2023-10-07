Camdenton R3 Board Of Education Set To Meet On Monday

Compared to normal, what appears to be a short agenda awaits the Camdenton R-3 Board of Education for its regular meeting next Monday.

Highlighting the agenda under “new business” are reports covering the district’s transportation and health services programs.

The board will also discuss under “unfinished business” M-S-B-A policy updates.

There’s also an executive session on the agenda to deal with legal and personnel issues.

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education, Monday afternoon, begins at 5:30 at Osage Beach Elementary.