I-44 Speedway Set To Return To Action As Mid-Mo’s Only Asphalt Circle Track

Great news for race fans in the Lake Region.

Lebanon’s historic I-44 Raceway is set to return once again with weekly racing on the asphalt.

They’ve been running 1 event a year for the past 3 years.

Outside Groove reports new track promoter Aaron Douglas is planning to put on 8 to 10 events in 2024 involving the late models, chargers, street stocks, and Crown Vics, along with possible visits from late model and modified touring series.

Douglas indicates they will partner up with Lebanon’s dirt track Midway Speedway, which hosts races on Fridays across the highway, giving racers a change to extra bonus money for winning on Dirt & Asphalt in the same weekend.

I-44 will be hosting a meet and greet on September 23rd….that will take place at the Mighty Oak Lodge in Lebanon, Missouri starting at 6:30 p.m.