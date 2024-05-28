Bolivar Woman Lands in Jail After (Allegedly) Kicking One Cop, Trying to Bite Another

A Bolivar woman finds out the hard way, while intoxicated, it’s not a very good idea to kick one cop and try to bite the hand of another.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleging that law enforcement responded to the unnamed location on Sunday after a report that 35-year-old Mandy Arquette would not leave after being told to do so.

Arquette was put into cuffs and into a squad car after initially walking away from one officer and then kicked the second officer who was trying to assist E-M-T’s who were checking her out before trying to bite the first officer.

Arquette was taken to Lake Regional to be checked out and then transferred to the Camden County Jail. She’s charged with assault-special victim and was being held on a $5,000 bond.