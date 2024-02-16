Missouri Senators Working On Resolutions To Allow MO Voters To Modify Provisions In Constitutional Amendments

Missouri senators have spent several hours already talking about a handful of joint resolutions that would allow Missouri voters to decide on modifying provisions relating to constitutional amendments.

Sponsor, Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold, says she believes it should be more of a detailed process to amend the state constitution.

“The nine pages that constituted the original constitution for the state of Missouri that has now ballooned into a book.”

Senate Joint resolutions 7448-5961 and 83 is a combination of several ideas during discussion.

Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City says there is a growing need for quality health care.

“There’s not a lack of access to health care in the Northland, or there aren’t people struggling to afford health care, and that’s certainly not the case. So we’re happy to have those services available to northlanders as well.”

Senate Joint resolutions 7448-5961 and 83 has again been set aside for continued dialogue.