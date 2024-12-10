Illinois Fugitive Held on $10 Million Bond in Miller County

A 29-year-old St. Louis man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of St. Clair County, Illinois, is taken into custody in the lake area.

Courthouse paperwork filed in Miller County alleges that Curtis Wendell Crocker now also faces a fugitive from out of state charge.

Crocker had been wanted in Illinois after he failed to appear in June-2022 on a pending charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond in that case, according to the warrant from St. Clair County, Illinois, is set at $10-million.

He’s being held in the Miller County Jail.