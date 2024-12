A fugitive wanted out of Fresno County, California, lands in a Missouri jail after being arrested by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says 36-year-old Sukhchain Sidhu was taken into custody around 12:45 this morning. Sidhu had been wanted for a felony assault in Fresno and now, also, faces a pending charge of being a fugitive from out of state.

Sidhu was booked into the Laclede County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.