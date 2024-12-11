MDC Monitoring Avian Influenza Outbreak, Cautions Public

The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting the public on notice in light of a suspected avian influenza outbreak.

The M-D-C is monitoring reports of sick and dead waterfowl across the state and actively collecting the birds to determine the cause of illness. Other states, including Kansas and Iowa, are also reporting similar occurrences.

Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, spreads as infected birds intermingle with other birds along their flyways.

The conservation department also says the problem does not present an immediate public health concern but, just to be safe, recommends not touching dead geese, waterfowl or other bird species; report any sightings of dead geese, ensure your pets do not come into contact with dead animals and wash thoroughly if you come into contact with a dead goose.