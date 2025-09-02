Illinois Man Arrested After Leading Lake Area Law Enforcement on a Pursuit

A 25-year-old from Winchester, Illinois, is free on a $75,000 bond after leading a Camden County deputy and other law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit driving a Corvette and reaching a speed of at least 139-miles per hour.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that the pursuit started late Saturday afternoon on eastbound-54 with Cole Whicker turning onto state highway-242 before being forced to stop when he encountered stalled traffic near Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Whicker was taken to the ground and allegedly performed poorly during sobriety testing before being given a one-way ride to the Camden County Jail during which he reportedly asked what would’ve happened if he had just pulled over. He’s charged with felony fleeing and DWI.

Among his bond conditions, Whicker is to be GPS tracked, not drink any alcohol and not drive any vehicle. And, yes, look for the arrest to appear on a future Ozark Law show.

KRMS Was able to get video of the arrest…..see below….