State Fair’s Paige Jones Goes To Orlando For Training In Google AI

Paige Jones from the Missouri Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College is on the move to the Sunshine State.

Jones isn’t leaving her current position or the lake area but rather has been selected as one of the five chosen to attend the Google A-I University certification training course next month in Orlando.

Google.org provided funding to America’s Small Business Development Center to create A-I-U, a national small business program providing foundational A-I training and one-on-one coaching to businesses seeking to leverage A-I’s potential.

Figures show that businesses using A-I saw a 12-point increase over non-users when it comes to the bottom line of profit.

More info:

Osage Beach, Mo – Aug. 27, 2025 – The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College on the Lake of the Ozarks campus is pleased to announce that Paige Jones , SBDC consultant, has been one of five selected from the Missouri SBDC to attend the Google AI University certification course. This training will be conducted at the America’s SBDC training event in Orlando, Florida, in September.

America’s SBDC has received funding from Google.org to establish America’s SBDC AI U, a national small business program dedicated to providing foundational AI training and 1:1 coaching to small businesses seeking to leverage AI’s potential. Through AI Clinics, America’s SBDC will create opportunities to train and offer AI and digital technology resources to more than 100,000 clients. This program will benefit advisors, clients and college students. (Source: www.americassbdc-ai-u.org)

The rise of AI tools and digital technologies is revolutionizing business models and sparking new opportunities for growth and innovation. This transformation could give birth to fresh industries and companies while also providing established businesses with new avenues for expansion. Nearly a quarter of small businesses are already using AI, and high satisfaction and improved performance has been reported. Businesses that use AI saw a 12-point increase over non-AI users in their likelihood of seeing an increase in profit. (Source: www.americassbdc-ai-u.org)

Visit www.sfccmo.edu/sbdc for more information or call (660) 530-5822. The Missouri SBDC is part of Missouri’s network of centers made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration (SBA), the University of Missouri Extension and SFCC’s The LearningForce.

# # #