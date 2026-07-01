Illinois State Police Seek the Public’s Help to Identify Remains

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is sharing a request from Illinois State Police who are asking the public for help in identifying remains of a man discovered in Lake Mattoon in the east-central region of the state.

The grisly discovery of part of the human arm was made by a group of boaters during the evening hours on June 28th.

The arm has distinct tattoos which the ISP is hoping will help to identify the man.

One of the tattoos is a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers Helmet and the other tattoo is of an unknown letter or number…pictures of both can be seen on the KRMS News website.

Anyone who might have information about the man is being asked to contact the Illinois State Police (618-542-2400).