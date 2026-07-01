Prehistoric Ice Age Discovery Reported at Lake of the Ozarks

A discovery which is believed to date back more than 12,000 years ago to the last ice age is being reported to have been made right here in the lake area.

Ancient bear claw marks were discovered by exploration staff documenting remote sections of the Bridal Cave for a newly launched virtual tour of the cave.

The claw marks are believed to have been left by the extinct short-faced bear which was one of the largest ice age carnivores of prehistoric North America, significantly taller than modern grizzlies when standing upright.

Officials with Bridal Cave say that the discovery was made in some of the deepest and most difficult passageways to reach inside the cave.

More information about the discovery can be found online.

(Picture courtesy of Bridal Cave)