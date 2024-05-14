Improve I-70 Meeting Scheduled For Wednesday At Wilmore Lodge

The future of the “Improve I-70” project at Kingdom City will come into focus on Wednesday in an open meeting at the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Wilmore Lodge office.

Expected to be on hand for the meeting is Eric Kopinski, Improve I-70 Program Director, to answer questions and provide details about the project.

Limited seating is available and R-S-V-P’s are required for the meeting by going to info@lakeareachamber.com.

The meeting, on Wednesday, begins at high noon.

Learn more about the project: https://www.modot.org/improvei70/columbiakingdomcity

RSVP for the meeting by emailing info@lakeareachamber.com or see the post below: