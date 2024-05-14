Search Remains Ongoing To Escaped Juveniles From Youth Treatment Center In Fulton

The search continues for three juveniles who were able to escape Saturday afternoon from the Division of Youth Services Treatment Center in Fulton.

Fulton police and the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office put area residents on notice to lock their vehicles and secure any firearms.

The juveniles are described as 15-17-year-old black males weighing 130-160 pounds, one was wearing all black with red shoes, one wearing a red hoodie and black shorts and the other was wearing a brown and black hoodie.

The juveniles were being held in the facility on burglary and motor theft charges.

Authorities believe they were able to get out of the Fulton area and could be anywhere across Missouri. Anyone with information on the three should contact Fulton police or the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office.