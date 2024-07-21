Improvements To Lake Ozark Roadways Continue This Summer

One doesn’t have to drive very far to witness firsthand the improvements being made to the roadways in Lake Ozark.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says the work is really coming along after some careful financial planning and setting priorities for around the city…especially in some of the more crowded areas.

“The projects that are being done this year, the higher scaled ones, they’re all through a bond issuance we did in December of last year….took out a bond, 10-year repayment…for some of these more larger projects. But now we’re in a position to be able to have a more aggressive and progressive maintenance schedule.”

Projects currently in the scope in Lake Ozark include more re-surfacing along Bagnell Dam Boulevard, the Strip and Light House Road on the north shore.