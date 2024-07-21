Lifejackets Donated To LOWA For Lake Residents

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council finds itself on the receiving end of a donation from a local business-woman trying to improve your chances of surviving in a water-related emergency.

Captains Bob May and Doug Beck of the Water Safety Council say that Stephanie Lechman, from Country Financial, donated an assortment of different sized lifejackets during the council’s monthly meeting this past week at the Camdenton Chamber’s Office.

More of the lifejackets are being made available by contacting Lechman at the Country Financial Office in Camdenton.