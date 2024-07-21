Warsaw Woman Behind Bars After Stabbing Husband During Drunken Argument

A 56-year-old woman from Warsaw is being held on a quarter-million dollars bond after an alleged drunken argument late Thursday night comes to an end with her husband being stabbed.

A probable cause statement filed in Benton County indicates, upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the unnamed husband and victim holding his wife, and the suspect Pamela Roberts, down on the floor of the garage. The husband had stab wounds to his back and next to the spine.

Roberts also allegedly admitted to the stabbing and saying that alcohol was a factor leading to the argument and stabbing. She’s being held on a class-A felony domestic assault and felony armed criminal action.

There was no word on how serious the stab wounds were to the victim.