Incident Reported Involving Student At School Of The Osage

Officials from School of the Osage put parents on alert about a disciplinary issue that happened on Thursday involving a middle school student.

Although specific details are not officially being released, it’s believed that the unidentified student allegedly resisted a school resource officer. 9-1-1 was called for extra support and the situation, according to Principal Brian Dickerson, was brought under control quickly and effectively in the main office.

No other information is expected to be released about the incident on Thursday which was also “National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.”