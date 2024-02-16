Kids Harbor Named as Main Recipient of the Power Play Goals for Kids Benefit

The final votes have been cast and now it’s just a case of the St. Louis Blues hockey team coming through by doing its part for the rest of the season.

John Kelly with a recent call on the Blues network which means a bigger donation for a lake area organization focused on the well-being of kids who become victims.

Dave Shipp, from Kids Harbor, says the final end-of-season donation from the Ameren-Missouri Power Play Goals for Kids fundraiser will provide Kids Harbor with a big financial boost, “That’s going to go to continue to support both our counseling and treatment programs, and our outreach and prevention programs.”

Kids Harbor was chosen from among three other worthwhile causes based in the St. Louis area after the voting campaign came to an end at the end of January.

Ameren is chipping in $500.00 for each power play scored by the Blues with the majority of the season-end collections to go towards Kids Harbor. To date, the total collected stands at more than $13,000.