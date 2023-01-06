Inmate McLaughlin Put To Death In 2003 Murder Case

A Missouri inmate has been put to death.

Gov. Mike Parson – refusing to stop the scheduled Tuesday night execution of Amber McLaughlin .

Hours before McLaughlin was scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 2003 murder of Beverly Guenther, Parson issued a statement saying “McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal.”

McLaughlin petitioned Parson’s office for clemency, citing mental health issues.

She becomes the first ever transgender person to be put to death is US history.

Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal,” Governor Parson said. “Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

McLaughlin waited outside Beverly Guenther’s workplace, where McLaughlin brutally raped and violently stabbed her as she walked to her vehicle to go home. McLaughlin terrorized Ms. Guenther for months prior, to the point where Ms. Guenther had an order of protection against McLaughlin after McLaughlin broke into her home. McLaughlin’s culpability in Ms. Guenther’s murder has never been in question. Missouri courts have found no issue in the application of Missouri law to McLaughlin, and federal appellate courts have maintained as much.