Charges Dropped Against Former Lake Realtor

Former Lake of the Ozarks-area realtor Leigh Ann Bauman, who was accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former-mother-in-law in 2021 has seen charges against her dropped by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case had been scheduled for a Wednesday pretrial conference but the case has been removed from CaseNet and the office Prosecutor’s Office has only said in a statement that it is not detailing the reason why at this time but that an explanation may be released at a later date.

Bauman was arrested in March 2021 and charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder after court documents said she was believed to have agreed to pay someone 15-hundred dollars to kill the woman and make it look like an accident.