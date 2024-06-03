Inspections Conclude On Bagnell Dam Bridge

UPDATE FROM MODOT:

Bagnell Dam opened earlier than anticipated today and will remain open tomorrow, June 4.

Ameren plans to CLOSE the route again on Wednesday & Thursday, June 5 & 6, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lighting maintenance and survey work.

“Missouri Department of Transportation bridge inspection crews were able to complete their routine inspection ahead of schedule, reopening Business Route 54 (Bagnell Dam) in Miller County early this afternoon. The roadway will remain open tomorrow, but an additional closure for lighting maintenance and survey work is planned by Ameren, on Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 & 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Message boards will be in place, in advance of the closure, to advise motorists to use an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.”

***Previous Story:

Bagnell Dam is closed to traffic for most of Monday and Tuesday, to allow for routine bridge inspections.

The dam should be re-opened to traffic by 5:00 today (Monday) and then will be closed again from 8:30-5:00 on Tuesday.

Message boards are in place and the work is weather permitting.