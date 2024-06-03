fbpx

Camdenton Woman Facing Charges After Assaulting EMS Medic

A 33-year-old Camdenton woman is taken to jail after assaulting an EMS medic.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse.

The P-C indicates that Kaylin Soeby was being transported by ambulance for an unspecified reason when she allegedly became violent slamming a laptop on the medic’s hand and punching the medic in the arm and leg.

Soeby was further described as very uncooperative with hospital security and staff before having to be restrained for her trip to the Camden County Jail.

She is formally charged with third-degree assault involving a special victim.

Reporter Mike Anthony